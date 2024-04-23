Man (51) Jailed 20 Years For Raping 10-year-old Girl

He entered the hut, drunk, and fell asleep. The complainant’s mother went to sleep in another room after preparing dinner, leaving her daughter in the hut with the accused person. The complainant and her cousin slept in the same room as the accused. The next day, 27 October 2023, at around 0400hrs, the accused woke up, raped the complainant and told her not to tell anyone promising her money. He then went to the complainant’s mother’s room to ask for water. HOT DEALS:

According to prosecutors, the mother heard her daughter crying and inquired about the cause. The minor confided in her mother, revealing that she had been raped. The incident was reported to the police on October 28, resulting in the arrest of the accused.

In another rape case, a 52-year-old man from Chipinge was dragged before the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court facing two counts of indecent assault and a single count of rape. The NPA said:

On the 17th of March 2024, the accused person went to the complainant’s place of residence where he was employed as a herd man. He asked the two complainants, one aged 12 and the other aged 13 to come with him to his homestead to collect some maize cobs and watermelons. Whilst at the accused’s residence he asked the complainants to enter into his bedroom before he pulled out his manhood, fondled their breasts and rubbed his manhood on them. On the 23rd of March 2024, the accused person asked the 12-year-old complainant to accompany him to his homestead. She went with her three-year-old cousin. The accused person asked the complainant to enter into his bedroom where he fondled her breasts before he raped her. The matter came to light when the complainant’s aunt found her in the accused person’s bedroom. The aunt later interrogated her and the complainant confided in her leading to the accused person’s arrest.

The accused was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment each for the first and second counts (indecent assault).

He was sentenced to a further 20 years imprisonment for the third count (rape) of which three years were suspended.

