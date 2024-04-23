Warriors To Host Lesotho In South Africa | Report

8 minutes ago Tue, 23 Apr 2024 16:52:35 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has reportedly determined that the Warriors will host Lesotho in South Africa during the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe does not have a single stadium certified by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host international matches.

The Warriors hosted Nigeria in Rwanda on match day 2 in November 2023, a few days after playing against Rwanda in the central African country.

