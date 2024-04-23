Warriors To Host Lesotho In South Africa | Report
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has reportedly determined that the Warriors will host Lesotho in South Africa during the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Zimbabwe does not have a single stadium certified by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host international matches.
The Warriors hosted Nigeria in Rwanda on match day 2 in November 2023, a few days after playing against Rwanda in the central African country.
Soccer24 reported a source as saying the Lincoln Mutasa-led ZIFA Normalisation Committee has resolved to host Lesotho in South Africa at a venue that is yet to be confirmed. Said the source:
The Warriors-Lesotho game will be played in South Africa, what’s left is confirmation on the exact city.
The Normalisation Committee chose South Africa because it is obviously cheaper since the Warriors will also play Bafana Bafana in South Africa, days later.
Also, the fact that there are many Zimbabweans in South Africa clearly means the team will have support, which is another fact that necessitated the decision made by the Normalisation Committee.
Zimbabwe are in Group C and are bottom of the group after drawing their first two matches against Rwanda and Nigeria.
The Warriors host Lesotho on June 03, before taking on Bafana Bafana in South Africa on June 10.
More: Pindula News