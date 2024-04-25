Mt Pleasant Candidate, Brian Ticky, Apologises For Using Chamisa’s Face On Campaign Posters

We felt like we had offended somebody in the course of our campaign. I would like to take this opportunity to apologise and also clear the rumours that my campaign is allegedly being funded by ZANU PF.

Ticky said he is contesting for a parliamentary seat to fulfil Chamisa’s vision which he said was prematurely abandoned. He said:

I am getting into these by-elections in support of the former CCC president Nelson Chamisa’s vision because I see him as a charismatic leader who is simple of hope and the possibility of a better Zimbabwe for all. It’s not a secret Chamisa is a loved man…putting him on our campaign material was never meant to discredit anyone or mislead the masses. Rather it was a way of showing people that we share the same vision with him.

Ticky also denied allegations that he is a member of the Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) or ZANU PF. He said:

I’m not a Zanu PF or FAZ. I am an independent candidate. The reason I’m disassociating myself with anything to do with ZANU PF is that I’m not proud to be associated with them. I do not support their governance. These allegations are not only false but attempt to discredit my authenticity as a true representative of the Mt Pleasant constituency. These allegations should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. We are not against the struggle of people from Mt Pleasant and Zimbabwe as a whole.

Mt Pleasant has two other candidates: George Mashavave (ZANU PF) and Naison Mamuse (Independent). The by-elections are scheduled for Saturday, with another one taking place in Harare East on the same day.

Pindula News

