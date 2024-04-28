ZANU PF Wins Harare East, Mt Pleasant By-elections
ZANU PF has increased its representation in the National Assembly, after its candidates, George Mashavave and Kiven Mutimbanyoka, won the Mt Pleasant and Harare East by-elections respectively.
The by-elections were held on Saturday, 27 April 2024 to fill in the vacants created by the resignations of Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant) and Allan Markham (Harare East), both from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
In Mt Pleasant Constituency, ZANU PF’s George Mashavave garnered 3 205 votes, while independent candidates; Mamuse Nason and Ticky Brian garnered 945 and 220 votes each, respectively.
The percent poll for Mt Pleasant was 11.6%, with 206 rejected ballots.
In Harare East, ZANU PF’s Kiven Mutimbanyoka received 3 533 votes, Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza, an independent candidate, polled 1 974 votes.
Harare East had 51 rejected ballot papers with a percentage poll of 15.2%.
In the 2023 harmonised elections, the Mt Pleasant National Assembly Constituency results were as follows: Mahere (12 863), Beadle Musatye Gwasira of ZANU PF (7 787), and Jonathan Machokoto, a CCC double candidate (5 510).
In the 2023 harmonised elections, the Harare East National Assembly Constituency results were as follows: Markham (15 642), Mavis Gumbo of ZANU PF (7 621), Malvin Razaru, a CCC double candidate (1 027), Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa of the MDC-T party (108), and UZA’s Garikai Mlambo (84).
More: Pindula News