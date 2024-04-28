ZANU PF Wins Harare East, Mt Pleasant By-elections

4 minutes ago Sun, 28 Apr 2024 17:29:31 GMT

ZANU PF has increased its representation in the National Assembly, after its candidates, George Mashavave and Kiven Mutimbanyoka, won the Mt Pleasant and Harare East by-elections respectively.

The by-elections were held on Saturday, 27 April 2024 to fill in the vacants created by the resignations of Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant) and Allan Markham (Harare East), both from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In Mt Pleasant Constituency, ZANU PF’s George Mashavave garnered 3 205 votes, while independent candidates; Mamuse Nason and Ticky Brian garnered 945 and 220 votes each, respectively.

