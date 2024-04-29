Mnangagwa’s Public Appearances With Chivayo Divides ZANU PF

NewsDay reported a source as saying Mnangagwa has not told senior party leaders and government officials about the nature of his relationship with Chivayo. Said the source:

The vice presidents are wondering what is really happening. Actually, they are shocked. The worst thing is that President Mnangagwa is not even telling anyone what he is up to. HOT DEALS:

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 It is just between him and that boy [Chivayo]. Do not be surprised to hear that he is now a minister. Some favours are being extended to Chivayo. Let’s just wait and see, but as I said, soon Chivayo is going to be given a top position within the party.

However, ZANU PF director of information Farai Marapira, defended Mnangagwa’s association with Chivayo, saying the latter had been supporting Mnangagwa’s vision and policies that made him successful. Said Marapira:

President Mnangagwa has made billionaires out of Zimbabweans through his policies. You look at Chivayo as one of the typical examples. He has been a success because of the policies of President Mnangagwa. Chivayo is also supporting President Mnangagwa’s vision and he is ploughing back to society. This shows the beauty of President Mnangagwa’s policies because he encourages the youth and the young to take over the reins of the economy. The President is open to everyone and he is open to anyone in the county. His doors are open to every Zimbabwean. Anyone who wants to see the President is open to do so. He is listening President, if he does not open doors how can he listen?

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said Chivayo has used money to be part of the party’s top leadership but his rise will not please those who have been ZANU PF members since the days of the liberation struggle who may feel sidelined. Said Ngwenya:

There is no doubt about Chivayo’s involvement in Zanu PF. He has used his money to be part of the top leadership and obviously some people have been part of the ruling party before independence and they will feel sidelined and threatened because the young man is now close to Mnangagwa.

During the Easter holiday, Chivayo allegedly breached ZANU PF and government protocol by receiving Mnangagwa at the Zion Christian Church Mbungo shrine ahead of Mohadi.

Chivayo later donated US$1 million to the church to finance its projects.

In recent months, Chivayo has been giving cars and cash to social media influencers and popular musicians, most of whom are linked to ZANU PF.

