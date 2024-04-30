Woman (33) Jailed For Hitting Own Daughter (11) With Half Brick

The accused person went to town leaving the complainant with her brother. Upon coming back the accused person found out that the complainant had not washed the plates and this enraged the accused person resulting in her hitting the complainant with the brick.

The complainant fell down and became unconscious and the accused person went with her to the clinic for treatment.

Masese was arrested after the police were tipped off about the assault. The girl was interviewed and she confirmed the assault.

Masese was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment. However, 8 months were suspended and she will serve 16 months effective.

