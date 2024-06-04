ZRP Officer In Charge Arrested For Assaulting Female Subordinate

The complainant together with another colleague was summoned to the accused person’s office. She was asked why she failed to report for duty on time and her explanation did not go well with the accused person.

He allegedly hit her with fists all over the body and she fell to the ground. She ran to the administration block and he followed her and continued to assault her.

A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Siampongo was scheduled to appear in court on 31 May 2024 for judgment. The NPA, however, is yet to give an update on the case.

