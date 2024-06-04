ZRP Officer In Charge Arrested For Assaulting Female Subordinate
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Officer In Charge of ZRP Kamativi, Stanley Siampongo (48), was arrested for allegedly assaulting a female subordinate in February this year.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Siampongo was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of assault. The NPA said:
He allegedly assaulted his 44-year-old female subordinate. On the 21st of February 2024, the complainant was directed to commence charge office duties on the 22nd of February 2024 at 0600 hours. Instead, the complainant reported for duty on the 22nd of February 2024 at 0800 hours.Feedback
The complainant together with another colleague was summoned to the accused person’s office. She was asked why she failed to report for duty on time and her explanation did not go well with the accused person.
He allegedly hit her with fists all over the body and she fell to the ground. She ran to the administration block and he followed her and continued to assault her.
A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person.
Siampongo was scheduled to appear in court on 31 May 2024 for judgment. The NPA, however, is yet to give an update on the case.
