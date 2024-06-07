Malema Rejects GNU, Demands A Coalition Government

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Malema said “We can’t share power with the enemy,” referring to the Democratic Alliance (DA), South Africa’s second-largest political party. In another tweet, Malema said:

Malema was responding to Ramaphosa’s announcement on Thursday night that they would form a GNU with all parties advancing South Africa.

The DA has said it will not go into coalition with the EFF and Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party led by former ANC president Jacob Zuma.

DA leader John Steenhuisen recently said the party should rescue South Africa from what he calls the “doomsday coalition” referring to an ANC-EFF-MKP coalition.

Speaking from the floor of the DA’s Federal Congress in April 2023, Steenhuisen “the forces of destruction in the ANC and EFF and smaller parties such as the Patriotic Alliance, were converging towards forming a Doomsday Coalition after the 2024 general election. At the time, I said the following:

The day that an ANC-EFF government takes over, will be Doomsday for South Africa. EFF Doomsday will make the collapse of Zimbabwe look like a dress rehearsal and will leave all South Africans destitute – black, coloured, white and Indian. That is why, during the remaining months before next year’s election, the DA will make it our number one priority – and do absolutely everything in our power – to prevent an ANC-EFF Doomsday Coalition from taking power. The EFF Doomsday Coalition will expropriate property without compensation and abolish private property rights. The EFF Doomsday Coalition will nationalise and destroy foreign investment, businesses, banks and mines. The EFF Doomsday Coalition will plunge this country into ethnic and racial conflict the likes of which it has never witnessed before.

