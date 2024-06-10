DA Federal Council Meets To Discuss GNU

DA’s National Spokesperson Solly Malatsi said that the party will also specifically look at the ANC proposal to form a government of national unity (GNU). Said Malatsi:

The DA welcomes the fact that negotiations are now moving to a substantive negotiation phase. Our negotiation team based on the announcement made by the president last night have further meetings with other parties to listen to their views and reactions.



We also hope to get more details from the ANC about the finer details of what a government of national unity entails which will then be deliberated by our federal executive and subsequently, our federal council will then be deliberated on Monday.

The proposal to have the ANC and the DA working together has drawn mixed reactions, with the South African Communist Party saying it would be going against its anti-capitalist agenda.

Meanwhile, the DA laid down stringent conditions under which parties would be included in the GNU.

The party said it would only agree to be part of ANC’s proposed governing structure if the uMkhonto weSizwe, Economic Freedom Fighters and Patriotic Alliance were excluded.

Speaking to IOL, senior MK leader Muzi Ntshingila said the DA will likely be out of the GNU. Said Ntshingila:

The DA has already isolated itself by being arrogant in ignoring the will of the people and the majority who voted for MK in KwaZulu-Natal. Progressive black forces are willing to put the country and the vision of the majority of our people first and will come together to do that.

Ntshingila added the party’s stance on not accepting ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa as part of any new formation still stands.

He, however, hinted at compromises being made to ensure their bigger prize in keeping the DA out of any government coalition is achieved.

More: Pindula News

