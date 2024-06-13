ANC Poll Disaster Unnerves Mnangagwa, ZANU PF

The ANC is now engaged in talks with various other parties such as DA and IFP to form a unity government for it to remain in power.

Addressing the 376th Ordinary Session of the ZANU PF Politburo at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa said:

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

I challenge us to remain vigilant and resolute in the face of the neo-imperial machinations from our country’s detractors. Lessons and emerging trends against former liberation movements within and beyond the region are stark reminders of the sustained hegemonic tendencies of our erstwhile colonisers. We must raise the political consciousness of our membership to defend our country, independence and territorial integrity, now and into the future.

ZANU PF failed to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament in the 2023 general elections even though the polls were condemned by international observer missions, including SADC, as not meeting regional standards.

However, soon after the elections an unknown former MDC member Sengezo Tshabangu recalled elected opposition CCC representatives saying he was the party’s interim secretary-general.

Subsequent by-elections enabled ZANU PF to finally secure a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, amid reports Mnangagwa intends to hang on to power beyond 2028 when his second and final term ends.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment