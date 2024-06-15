Tapera Set To Overhaul Squad For 2024 COSAFA Cup Tournament

Definitely the squad that you saw will be changed. We are going to sit down with my technical team to work on a new team since we would want to base our squad on under-23 selections.

Given that we have to look into the future, we feel this is a tournament to give opportunities to players who have shown promise and are still under the age of 23 years.

Of course, there will be one or two experienced players to make up the spine of the team. So, we are trying to build from there.

But those other players under the age of 23 who have already graduated from the senior team will not be called up because they have already proved themselves.

There is no reason we should be calling someone like Tawanda Chirewa, we should be paving the way for others.