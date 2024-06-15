Tapera Set To Overhaul Squad For 2024 COSAFA Cup Tournament
Warriors interim coach Jairos Tapera will overhaul the squad that was initially announced by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee for the 2024 COSAFA Cup, following the confirmation of the new dates for the tournament.
The 2024 COSAFA Cup will be staged in Durban, South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.
In an interview with The Herald, Tapera said he would change the squad and involve players under the age of 23 years. He said:
Definitely the squad that you saw will be changed. We are going to sit down with my technical team to work on a new team since we would want to base our squad on under-23 selections.
Given that we have to look into the future, we feel this is a tournament to give opportunities to players who have shown promise and are still under the age of 23 years.
Of course, there will be one or two experienced players to make up the spine of the team. So, we are trying to build from there.
But those other players under the age of 23 who have already graduated from the senior team will not be called up because they have already proved themselves.
There is no reason we should be calling someone like Tawanda Chirewa, we should be paving the way for others.
Zimbabwe was drawn in Group B alongside defending champions Zambia, the Comoros and Malawi.
However, Malawi withdrew from the tournament as the country is currently in mourning following the death of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima in a plane crash that claimed nine other lives.
Group A has South Africa, Mozambique, Eswatini and Botswana, while Group C has Angola, Namibia, Lesotho, and Seychelles.
According to the organisers of the tournament, the three pool winners and the best runner-up will advance to the semifinals.
More: Pindula News