FIFA Set To Appoint A New ZIFA Normalisation Committee

ZIFA chief executive Yvonne Manwa on Friday night told the publication that they were still to receive official communication from FIFA on the future of the Normalisation Committee. She said:

We have not been informed officially of anything with respect to the Normalisation Committee.

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news There has been no communication as to whether there will be changes or not. But what is common knowledge is that yes the term of office of the Normalisation Committee is coming to an end on June 30 and we will stand guided by FIFA on the next steps.

FIFA head of development programmes for Africa, Solomon Mudege and director Member Associations Africa, Gelson Fernandes, are reportedly finalising their list for the new leadership for ZIFA. A source was quoted as saying:

FIFA had been hoping that the outgoing Normalisation Committee would have covered a lot of ground in terms of the tasks they were given when they were appointed last year. But to the disappointment of FIFA, a lot of the work has not been done and ZIFA is not even ready for elections. The reforms have gone on at a very slow pace and for FIFA they are looking at having another Normalisation Committee, which they hope will do a better job and address the problems that have been at ZIFA. The names of those who are being earmarked for the Normalisation Committee are still a closely guarded secret that only those in Switzerland know about. But there is a determination by FIFA to also make some amends by identifying a stronger team that will do far much better than what Lincoln Mutsa and his team have done.

Harare businessman Nigel Chanakira is reportedly expected to be appointed as the chairperson of a new ZIFA Normalisation Committee.

The current Normalisation Committee comprises Mutasa, Rosemary Mugadza, Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, Nyasha Sanyamandwe, and Cynthia Malaba.

