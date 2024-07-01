Haulage Truck Driver Faces Culpable Homicide Charges After Fatal Crash

A Nissan Note vehicle carrying five passengers collided with a Freightliner truck at the intersection of the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and the Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Road.

The truck driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the tragic collision. The ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 55 kilometre along Masvingo-Mbalalabala Road on 25/06/24 at around 1530 hours. Four people were killed whilst two others were injured when a Nissan Note vehicle with five passengers on board rammed into a Freightliner Truck after the truck driver failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and Tokwe-Mhandamhambwe Road.

Culpable homicide is a legal term that refers to the unlawful killing of a human being. The term “culpable” implies that the act was committed with some degree of fault or negligence, but falls short of constituting murder.

It encompasses different levels of seriousness depending on the circumstances surrounding the act, such as whether it was intentional, reckless, or negligent.

In April 2024, a police officer, Farai Muchandisiye (37), was fined US$200 by the Norton Magistrates Court following his conviction for culpable homicide.

He was facing two charges: (1) culpable homicide, and (2) failing to report an accident to the Police.

Muchandisiye pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a fine of US$200 or 2 months imprisonment for count 1.

He was sentenced to a further US$100 fine or 1 month imprisonment for count 2.

Culpable homicide is defined by Section 49 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as the unlawful killing of another person due to negligence or recklessness. The section reads as follows:

Any person who causes the death of another person – (a) negligently failing to realise that death may result from his or her conduct; or (b) realising that death may result from his or her conduct and negligently failing to guard

against that possibility; shall be guilty of culpable homicide and liable to imprisonment for life or any shorter period or

a fine up to or exceeding level fourteen or both.

