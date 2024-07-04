Lt Gen. Sanyatwe Given 10 Days To Retract "Command Voting" Remarks

CiZC argues that Sanyatwe’s remarks violate Zimbabwe’s constitution, as well as regional and international human rights standards.

Through their legal representatives at Mbidzo, Muchadehama and Makoni, CiZC has issued a 10-day ultimatum for the retraction of these statements.

Failure to comply will prompt CiZC to seek legal recourse through the High Court of Zimbabwe. The letter reads in part:

Our client advised us that on or about the 30th of June 2024 at or near Nyanga you are reported as having addressed what appeared to be a political gathering or rally. At the gathering, you are alleged to have said the following:

Tiri kunzwanana…saka Zanu (PF) ichatonga kusvika madhongi amera nyanga… muchida musingade. Apa ndiri kutaura sa Commander Army tichashandisa inonzi command voting. Ehe.., Ehe..tiri kunzwanana. Yah Nyaya yemasabhuku, varidzi vemusangano, ticharvigadzira. Tiri kunzwanana….. tiri kunzwanana. Pamberi ne Zanu (PF), pamberi neZanu (PF), pamberi na ED Munangagwa pasi nemahandu… saka PC mukuru wemauto ndini… Pamberi neZanu (PF)….pasi nemhandu.”

Meaning:

‘Are we together…. so Zanu [PF] will rule forever…. whether you like it or not. I am saying this as Commander of the Army. We will use what is called command voting. Yes. Are we together. Yes.. As for the Headmen the owners of the party we will sought that out. Are we together, are we together. Forward with Zanu [PF] Forward with Zanu [PF) Forward with ED Mnangagwa. Down with enemies. So the Chief PC of the Army is me. Forward with Zanu (PF). Down with the enemies..’

Our client contends that your alleged utterances are wrongful and unlawful in a number of ways among them the following:

1. Violation of Section 207 (2) of the Constitution which prescribes that the Defence Forces must subject themselves to the authority of the

Constitution.

2. Section 208 (1) of the Zimbabwean Constitution which prescribes that the conduct of the members of the Security Services must be in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

3. Section 208 (2) (a) of the Constitution which prevents members of the security services from acting in a partisan manner.

4. Section 208 (2) (d) of the Constitution violating the fundamental freedoms of any person.

5. Section 208(3) of the Constitution which prevents the security services from being active members of any political party or organization.

6. Section 211(3) of the Constitution which prescribes that the Defence forces must respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all persons and

to be non-partisan.

7. The First Schedule to the Defence Act [Chapter 11:02] which stipulates that members of the Defence Forces must not conduct themselves in disgraceful and scandalous conduct unbecoming of an officer and at gentleman.

8. In addition the alleged conduct and utterances are in violation of various Regional and International Conventions and Human Rights norms.

We are instructed to demand as we hereby do that you forthwith and in any event no later than ten days from the date of this letter unreservedly and publicly withdraw the said utterances ascribed to you.

Should you elect to be uncooperative our instructions are to approach the High Court of Zimbabwe for appropriate relief without any further recourse to your good self.