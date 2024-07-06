52 Learners Lose Trunks, Beds And Uniforms In Dormitory Fire At Matopo High School

The fire broke out in the boys’ dormitory, resulting in the complete destruction of property. The dormitory houses 52 learners.

Everything including 52 school trucks, 52 beds, their uniforms and extra clothing was burnt to ashes.

Fortunately, due to the swift action of our students and staff, no lives were lost. All learners managed to escape safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) Fire Brigade and ZESA, but we are committed to ensuring transparency and accountability.

Our thoughts are with the affected learners, their families and the school during this difficult time.

We express our gratitude to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) fire brigade department, and The Ministry of Primary And Secondary Officials who promptly arrived at the scene to offer their hand.

The school added that ensuring the safety and well-being of learners is its utmost priority, and it will implement all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

