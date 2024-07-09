CCC Activist Arrested For “Assaulting” Village Head Over Food Aid Denial

It is also alleged that the Ward 35 councillor, Benson Kurauone Dandira, has been going around forcing village heads to deny food aid to opposition members.

Former acting Chief Gutu, Amon Masanganise, is said to have intervened and ensured that everyone present received their share of the social welfare food aid, after reportedly declaring that “enough is enough.”

According to a source quoted by The Mirror, the elderly village head fell after attempting to assault Guvamatanga, sustaining injuries to his mouth.

It is alleged that Guvamatanga questioned the village head about the denial of food aid, which angered the latter and led to the confrontation.

The food distribution exercise was taking place at Chimunzwa Shops near Chamisa Primary School.

Guvamatanga is being represented by a lawyer from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Martin Mureri.

