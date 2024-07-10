Police Hunt For Attackers Who Stripped And Assaulted Girl In Viral Video
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing to the public for any information that could assist in identifying a group of individuals seen in a viral video, who brutally attacked a helpless young woman.
In the disturbing footage, the assailants, some of whom were wearing what appeared to be school uniforms, apparently stripped their victim naked and then violently struck her legs and buttocks with rods.
The reasons behind this savage assault on the young woman, who can be heard pleading for mercy as she lies helpless on the ground, remain unclear at this time. The ZRP said in a statement:
The ZRP takes note of a viral video circulating on social media platforms in which a female victim is being assaulted by a group of female suspects. Some of the suspects are clad in school uniforms.
The victim is implored to come forth and make a report at any nearest Police Station. Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects for the law to take its course.
Anyone with information to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
