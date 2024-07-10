Police Hunt For Attackers Who Stripped And Assaulted Girl In Viral Video

8 minutes ago Wed, 10 Jul 2024 13:33:15 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing to the public for any information that could assist in identifying a group of individuals seen in a viral video, who brutally attacked a helpless young woman.

In the disturbing footage, the assailants, some of whom were wearing what appeared to be school uniforms, apparently stripped their victim naked and then violently struck her legs and buttocks with rods.

The reasons behind this savage assault on the young woman, who can be heard pleading for mercy as she lies helpless on the ground, remain unclear at this time. The ZRP said in a statement:

