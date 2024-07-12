Kenyan President Fires Entire Cabinet After Anti-tax Protests

In a televised address on Thursday, 11 July, Ruto explained that his decision came after careful reflection, listening to the concerns of Kenyans, and conducting a comprehensive assessment of his cabinet. He said:

Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs. Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

Ruto said government operations would continue under the guidance of Principal Secretaries and other relevant officials. He added:

I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government that will assist me in accelerating and expediting the necessary, urgent and irreversible, implementation of radical programmes to deal with the burden of debt, raising domestic resources, expanding job opportunities, eliminating wastage and unnecessary duplication of a multiplicity of government agencies and slay the dragon of corruption consequently making the government lean, inexpensive, effective and efficient.

Ruto is reportedly considering forming a “government of national unity” by including opposition figures in his administration, as a potential solution to the ongoing political crisis sparked by youth protests.

