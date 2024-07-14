FBI Identifies Donald Trump Rally Shooter

Bethel Park is about 35 miles south of Butler, where Trump was holding his rally.

According to CNN, Crooks fired on Trump while perched on a nearby building rooftop outside the rally’s security perimeter before being killed by the Secret Service.

Trump was injured, writing on social media that he’d been hit by a bullet in the upper part of his ear.

He later flew back to Newark, New Jersey, late Saturday night.

According to media reports, Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022.

Crooks was registered to vote as a Republican, according to a listing in Pennsylvania’s voter database that matched his name, age, and a Bethel Park address that law enforcement was searching Saturday night and is linked to Crooks in public records.

This year’s presidential election would have been the first he was old enough to vote in.

Federal Election Commission records show that a donor listed as Thomas Crooks with the same address gave $15 to a Democratic-aligned political action committee in January 2021.

