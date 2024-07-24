Two Brothers Kill Brother-in-law

At the deceased’s home, a misunderstanding arose between the accused brothers and the deceased.

The deceased had told the brothers that he needed someone to witness the process of handing over his wife’s belongings.

This did not sit well with the accused, who allegedly assaulted the deceased all over his body using booted feet and wooden sticks.

A police report was filed, and the deceased was referred to Concession Hospital, where he received treatment and was later discharged.

However, his condition deteriorated on July 7, 2024, and he was transported to Bindura Provincial Hospital, where he passed away on July 8, 2024.

The accused brothers were remanded out of custody until their next court appearance on August 20, 2024.

