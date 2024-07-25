Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango Arrested For Corruption

6 minutes agoThu, 25 Jul 2024 07:30:27 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango Arrested For Corruption

City of Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango has been arrested for alleged unprocedural awarding of a US$9.2 million tender without following due process.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 24 July, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) confirmed Chisango’s arrest.

Chisango is accused of awarding the multi-million dollar tender to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, without following due process. Said ZACC:

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Harare City Council (HCC) Town Clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango on charges of criminal abuse of duty.

Allegations are that Eng. Chisango acted in connivance with four other officials who are already in custody and awarded a streetlights tender worth over US$9.2 million to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, without following due process.

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM

$148 USD

WhatsApp +263715068543

Chisango was expected to appear in court on Thursday over the corruption allegations.

Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, both linked to ZANU PF, are languishing in remand prison following their arrest over alleged embezzlement of funds allocated through a goat supply tender by the government.

The duo allegedly secured a multi-million tender to supply goats under the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme.

However, instead of fulfilling their agreement, they allegedly used the funds for personal gain, purchasing luxurious vehicles and houses.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

CorruptionHosiah ChisangoZACCPresidential Goat Pass-on Scheme

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback