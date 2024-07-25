Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango Arrested For Corruption

6 minutes ago Thu, 25 Jul 2024 07:30:27 GMT

City of Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango has been arrested for alleged unprocedural awarding of a US$9.2 million tender without following due process.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 24 July, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) confirmed Chisango’s arrest.

Chisango is accused of awarding the multi-million dollar tender to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, without following due process. Said ZACC:

