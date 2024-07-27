Man (39) Jailed 20 Years For Raping Biological Daughter (17)
A 39-year-old man from Matobo was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Gwanda Magistrates’ Court for raping his 17-year-old daughter.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), sometime in June 2023 at around 8 AM, the juvenile was at home cleaning her room when her father entered the room without knocking.
The man accused his daughter of having sexual relations with other men instead of coming to him to fulfil her sexual desires. He forcibly lifted her onto the bed, removed her clothes before raping her.
The girl screamed but was stopped by the accused person who threatened to kill her. The accused person left the complainant crying after committing the offence.
The teenager confided in her mother concerning the matter and she was advised to take the matter up with her aunt.
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The matter only came to light after the Police received a tip-off leading to the arrest of the accused person.
More: Pindula News