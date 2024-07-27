Man (39) Jailed 20 Years For Raping Biological Daughter (17)

5 minutes ago Sat, 27 Jul 2024 06:11:37 GMT

A 39-year-old man from Matobo was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Gwanda Magistrates’ Court for raping his 17-year-old daughter.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), sometime in June 2023 at around 8 AM, the juvenile was at home cleaning her room when her father entered the room without knocking.

The man accused his daughter of having sexual relations with other men instead of coming to him to fulfil her sexual desires. He forcibly lifted her onto the bed, removed her clothes before raping her.

