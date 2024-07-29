Man Attacks Wife For Allegedly Refusing To Kill Child In Ritual

4 minutes ago Mon, 29 Jul 2024 07:46:47 GMT

A woman from Zvimba District, Mashonaland West Province, sustained injuries after she was reportedly assaulted by her husband with a hammer in the head for refusing to kill their child for ritual purposes.

As reported by The Herald, on Wednesday, Musa Hove (41) appeared before Mbare magistrate Winnet Joni charged with the assault of Evangelistah Chadzingawafa (42).

It is alleged that on Saturday, at around 2 AM, the couple was sleeping in their bedroom when Hove woke up and started accusing his wife of not respecting him.

