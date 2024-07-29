Man Attacks Wife For Allegedly Refusing To Kill Child In Ritual
A woman from Zvimba District, Mashonaland West Province, sustained injuries after she was reportedly assaulted by her husband with a hammer in the head for refusing to kill their child for ritual purposes.
As reported by The Herald, on Wednesday, Musa Hove (41) appeared before Mbare magistrate Winnet Joni charged with the assault of Evangelistah Chadzingawafa (42).
It is alleged that on Saturday, at around 2 AM, the couple was sleeping in their bedroom when Hove woke up and started accusing his wife of not respecting him.
The State alleged that since 2020, Hove had been insisting that they kill their third-born child for rituals to create wealth and enhance their business, but his wife refused.
On the fateful night, Hove instructed his wife to go and sleep in the spare bedroom with the children, and she complied.
It is alleged that soon after Chadzingawafa left the room, Hove followed with a hammer and hit her twice on the head.
She managed to disarm her husband who still went on to bite her right hand.
Chadzingawafa later went to the police to report the matter which led to the arrest of Hove.
More: Pindula News