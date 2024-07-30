ZIFA Appoints Michael Nees As Warriors Head Coach
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has appointed Michael Nees as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe Men’s National Team, the Warriors.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, 30 July, ZIFA announced that the 57-year-old German tactician will lead the Warriors in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Nees becomes the first substantive Warriors coach since Croatian national Zdravko Logarusic was fired a couple of years ago.
ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa expressed confidence in Nees’ appointment, saying the new coach’s extensive experience was a key factor that made him the right person to take charge of the national team. Said Mutasa:
ZIFA is confident that Michael Nees’s appointment will usher in a new era of success for the Warriors. His vast experience, combined with his innovative coaching style, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our national team to new heights.
Nees holds a UEFA Pro Licence from Germany and an M.A. degree in Sports Science, and Performance.
Over the past 25 years, Nees has held elite coaching and technical leadership positions across CAF, UEFA, and AFC.
in 2005 and 2006, he was part of the support staff for the England National Team during the FIFA World Cup 2006 in Germany, under the auspices of FIFA.
Nees’s extensive experience includes serving as the Head Coach of the Rwanda Senior Men’s National Team and the Director of Coaching and Education at the South African Football Association (SAFA).
More: Pindula News