ZIFA Appoints Michael Nees As Warriors Head Coach

ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa expressed confidence in Nees’ appointment, saying the new coach’s extensive experience was a key factor that made him the right person to take charge of the national team. Said Mutasa:

ZIFA is confident that Michael Nees's appointment will usher in a new era of success for the Warriors. His vast experience, combined with his innovative coaching style, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our national team to new heights.

Nees holds a UEFA Pro Licence from Germany and an M.A. degree in Sports Science, and Performance.

Over the past 25 years, Nees has held elite coaching and technical leadership positions across CAF, UEFA, and AFC.

in 2005 and 2006, he was part of the support staff for the England National Team during the FIFA World Cup 2006 in Germany, under the auspices of FIFA.

Nees’s extensive experience includes serving as the Head Coach of the Rwanda Senior Men’s National Team and the Director of Coaching and Education at the South African Football Association (SAFA).

