Nyanga Man Sentenced For Employing A 16-year-old Girl

6 minutes ago Fri, 02 Aug 2024 12:44:50 GMT

A 37-year-old Nyanga man was arraigned before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court on charges of employing a 16-year-old girl and indecent account.

Count 1: Contravening the Children’s Act, that is, Restriction on employment of children, by employing a minor

The accused person employed a 16-year-old complainant as a domestic worker at his residence. The matter came to light through a tip-off to the police.

Count 2: Indecent assault: In June 2024, the accused person entered the complainant’s room while she was sleeping and inappropriately touched her breasts without her consent.

