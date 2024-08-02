Nyanga Man Sentenced For Employing A 16-year-old Girl
A 37-year-old Nyanga man was arraigned before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court on charges of employing a 16-year-old girl and indecent account.
Count 1: Contravening the Children’s Act, that is, Restriction on employment of children, by employing a minor
The accused person employed a 16-year-old complainant as a domestic worker at his residence. The matter came to light through a tip-off to the police.
Count 2: Indecent assault: In June 2024, the accused person entered the complainant’s room while she was sleeping and inappropriately touched her breasts without her consent.
For the first count, the accused was convicted and sentenced to 3 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended on the condition that he perform 105 hours of community service.
For the second count of indecent assault, the accused was sentenced to a fine of USD120. In default of payment, he would face 30 days’ imprisonment.
More: Pindula News