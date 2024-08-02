Zimbabwe Commends FIFA, CAF For Efforts To Enhance Stadium Safety

The graduation ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials, the Acting Secretary for Sports, Arts, Recreation, and Culture, Eugenia Chidhakwa, Sport and Recreation Commission director-general Eltah Nengomasha, ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and a senior representative from the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

In a statement read on her behalf by Chidhakwa, Minister of Sport, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Kirsty Coventry, who was unable to attend due to other commitments, expressed gratitude to CAF for the initiative. She said:

The work that FIFA and CAF are doing to capacitate member associations, particularly ZIFA, is invaluable.

Their efforts to provide training, resources, and support are helping us meet international standards and expectations.

We are grateful for their partnership and their commitment to promoting safe and secure environments in sports.

Through their guidance, we can achieve excellence in safety and security management.

ZIFA’s proactive approach to implementing CAF safety and security regulations here in Zimbabwe is commendable.

By taking the initiative to train our people and ensure the efficient and effective implementation of these regulations, ZIFA is setting a high standard for safety in sports.

This initiative will benefit all stakeholders associated with the game, from players, and officials to fans and communities.

To all the individuals who have played a critical role in the Safe Stadium Initiative, your presence and contributions are deeply appreciated.

You have demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing the safety and security of our sports venues, and your efforts will have a lasting impact.