ZANU PF Congratulates Venezuela's President Maduro On Re-Election

On behalf of the revolutionary Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) party, I present our heartfelt congratulations to our brother Cde Nicolas Maduro and the people of Venezuela on his re-election as President of Venezuela.

Cde Maduro worked hard for Venezuela’s development and uplifted communities out of poverty.

economic

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

ZANU PF stands resolute in support of PSUV under the leadership of President Maduro. We wish our brothers and sisters of Venezuela peace and harmony as they continue to defend their country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

We strongly stand with President Maduro as the leader of a country which holds the world’s largest proven crude reserves and the world’s highest exporter of oil for the benefit of the people of Venezuela.

As ZANU PF we re-iterate our support for PSUV under the able leadership of President Nicholas Maduro and wish him well during his third term going forward.