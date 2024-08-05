Feeding Scheme Benefits 1,300 Primary School Learners

In 2019, Zimparks invited African Parks to assume management of Matusadona National Park under a 20-year agreement. The goal is to revitalise the park for the benefit of both wildlife and surrounding communities.

Farawo said that the feeding scheme targets approximately 1,300 children. Said Farawo (via The Standard):

The scheme is expected to improve school attendance and reduce dropouts. Remember this is a very difficult year. The harvest from this region was close to nothing owing to the less rainfall received. The school feeding programme will have a major impact on children’s physical health, development and learning outcomes as, for many children, food at school will be the first meal of the day. Adequate nutrition is essential for optimal cognitive function and learning. In drought-affected areas, where families may struggle to provide sufficient meals, feeding schemes in schools can ensure that students receive regular and nutritious meals.

Last week, United Nations officials appealed to the international community for support to help Zimbabwe address the humanitarian impacts of El Niño which is threatening 7.6 million people with acute hunger.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 22 per cent of school-aged children are out of school because of the economic and social impacts of the drought.

