Hwedza Brutal Attack Survivor Starts Nurse Aide Training

Despite the trauma of this savage attack, Made, who is an ardent follower of the ZCC church, told H-Metro that she was now feeling better. She said:

Allow me to thank Dr Mandaza of Pacific Hospital for giving me free treatment. I am now feeling better. The hospital went on to give me the opportunity to undergo training as a nurse aide and it is my wish to succeed as a way of thanking them for their offer. I want to thank the staff members for giving me some comfort and a warm welcome.

Pacific Hospital Sister in Charge, Nyasha Smileage Chidzingwa, said Made will undergo the training for free. She said:

The Hospital saw it fit to plough back into the community by developing people in our society. Mavis will be staying at the premises and receive training for free. By training her, the Hospital wants to equip and develop her, apart from treating her.

During her orientation, Made was given a tour of the hospital facilities by the Human Resources Manager, Anne Sakala.

She also had the opportunity to meet with patients in the maternity wards before beginning her nurse aide training programme.

