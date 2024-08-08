Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango Denied Bail

5 minutes ago Thu, 08 Aug 2024 06:12:25 GMT

Harare town clerk Hosiah Abraham Chisango (54), and City of Harare Principal Contracts Administrator, Artkins Mandaza (42), who were arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of criminal abuse of duty have been denied bail. The duo will appear in court on 22 August 2024.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), it is the State’s case that the accused persons connived to unlawfully award a street lighting tender to Juluka Enodo Joint Venture, a company in which Moses Mpofu who is in custody is the majority shareholder.

Allegations are that in so doing the accused persons disregarded an earlier decision to disqualify Juluka Enodo Joint Venture for having failed to meet the bid requirements.

Feedback