Floyd Shivambu Resigns As Deputy President Of EFF
Floyd Shivambu, the deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has reportedly resigned from the party led by Julius Malema.
The EFF is the fourth-largest political party in South Africa. Like the MK Party, which is led by former president Jacob Zuma, the EFF has refused to join the ANC-led coalition government formed after the May 29, 2024 elections, which resulted in a hung Parliament.
According to Business Day, Shivambu informed the EFF’s top six leadership of the developments at a crisis meeting on Wednesday evening.
IOL reported sources as saying Shivambu wants to resign from his duties and hopes Malema will accept his decision.
The MK party has offered him a senior leadership position.
An urgent press conference with party officials is planned for noon on Thursday.
