Floyd Shivambu Resigns As Deputy President Of EFF

4 minutes ago Thu, 15 Aug 2024 09:03:15 GMT

Floyd Shivambu, the deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has reportedly resigned from the party led by Julius Malema.

The EFF is the fourth-largest political party in South Africa. Like the MK Party, which is led by former president Jacob Zuma, the EFF has refused to join the ANC-led coalition government formed after the May 29, 2024 elections, which resulted in a hung Parliament.

According to Business Day, Shivambu informed the EFF’s top six leadership of the developments at a crisis meeting on Wednesday evening.

