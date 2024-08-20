Kenyan Man Accused Of Killing 42 Women Escapes From Police Cell

Jumaisi had appeared in a Nairobi court the previous Friday, where the magistrate ordered him to be held for an additional 30 days to allow police to complete their investigations.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the mutilated female bodies were found stuffed in plastic bags at a dumpsite in an abandoned quarry in the Mukuru slum last month.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Jumaisi was detained in the early hours of July 15 near a bar where he had been watching the Euro 2024 football final.

The head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, revealed that after his arrest, Jumaisi confessed to murdering 42 women over two years, beginning in 2022. His wife was allegedly his first victim.

The bodies were discovered just 100 meters from a police station, raising serious concerns about police oversight in Kenya.

The state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said in July that it is conducting its own investigation into the Mukuru case to ensure that all possibilities, including extrajudicial killings, are thoroughly examined.

Kenyan police often face accusations from human rights groups regarding unlawful killings and the operation of hit squads, but very few officers have been held accountable for these actions.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment