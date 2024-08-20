Local Government Ministry Refutes Claims Of Meddling In Mudzi RDC Affairs

This misguided assertion follows the suspension of the Council Chairperson, Councillor Arnold Katsande.

The Ministry wishes to advise the nation that the suspension of the Council Chairperson was not done arbitrarily but followed due process in line with section 157 of the Rural District Councils Act, (hereinafter referred to as the Act) as amended by the Local Goverment Laws Amendment Act, 2016.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Further, his suspension followed the submission of a report by an investigation committee, appointed by the Honourable Minister of Local Government and Public Works, that unearthed serious governance and maladministration practices at the local authority.

In respect of the suspended Chairperson, he displayed utter contempt for the investigators and willfully refused to cooperate whatsoever in the course of the investigative process.

In such instances, the Ministry cannot just stand by and watch such truancy but take corrective action in order to preserve the integrity of the local governance system.

It is important to note that at the core of the Call to Action: No Compromise to Service Delivery Blueprint is the need for local authorities to strengthen internal governance systems which are critical in supporting expected service delivery levels that are in line with an upper middle-income status.

Hence, investigative inquiries of this nature are meant to assist in addressing deficiencies that would have been uncovered.

Nonetheless, the public is informed that the suspended Chairperson will be accorded due process in that an Independent Tribunal is already in the process of being set up in terms of Section 157A of the Act to determine his case.

The Ministry therefore calls for patience from the public while this process is ongoing.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment