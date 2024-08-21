3 CID Chiredzi Officers Face Assault Charges

56 minutes ago Wed, 21 Aug 2024 14:48:19 GMT

Three police officers stationed at CID Chiredzi are facing assault charges in the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court.

The State alleges that on January 14, 2023, at around 8:30 PM, Valentine Dhliwayo (40), James Chiduwo (43), and Isaac Musungati (34) visited the complainant’s residence in Tshovani, Chiredzi, to investigate a case of unlawful entry and theft.

After failing to recover stolen items, including a laptop and US$10,000, the officers allegedly took the complainant to CID Chiredzi and assaulted him, resulting in a leg fracture.

