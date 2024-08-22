SADC Acknowledges Receipt Of Mthwakazi Republic Party’s Petition
A petition for self-determination submitted by the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) was officially received and stamped by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) secretariat in Botswana last week.
In an interview with the Southern Eye, MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo said that they had exhausted all internal remedies in their quest to restore what the party refers to as the Mthwakazi state.
He emphasized that they are also advocating for the resolution of the Gukurahundi issue and addressing the marginalisation and exclusion of the Matabeleland and Midlands regions. Said Moyo:
In a significant development Tobias Fuyana, representative of MRP and chairperson of Botswana South charter, submitted a letter to the SADC Secretariat Headquarters in Gaborone, Botswana on Friday.
The letter I wrote reiterates the party’s unwavering commitment to self-determination and lists specific legitimate demands, including a quest for dialogue and action regarding Mthwakazi self-determination.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Notably, the submission of this letter coincided with the upcoming SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, scheduled to commence in Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 17.
This timely submission ensured that the MRP’s demands and concerns were brought to the forefront of regional attention.
Moyo said the MRP remains firmly committed to achieving full independence from Zimbabwe through peaceful means. He said:
The SADC secretariat’s acknowledgement of receipt, assigning reference number 3951863, signifies a crucial step forward.
The secretariat’s assurance of engagement with us on this critical issue paves the way for a potential breakthrough, heralding a new era of cooperation and understanding.
As the MRP navigates the complex landscape of regional diplomacy, the party remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving total independence from Zimbabwe through peaceful means…
As the party pushes forward, it remains steadfast in its pursuit of a brighter future for the Mthwakazi nation, illuminating the path towards a new era of freedom and prosperity.
The Mthwakazi Republic Party advocates for the restoration of the envisioned Mthwakazi state, which the party asserts encompasses the Matabeleland provinces and parts of Midlands Province.
More: Pindula News