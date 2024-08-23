Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For "Touching" 10-Year-Old Girl

The complainant sat in the boot of the car with Magusvu.

Along the way, Magusvu inserted his right hand inside the complainant’s skirt and touched her privates four times.

He also caressed her thighs twice without her consent. He offered the complainant a US$1 note but she refused.

The complainant informed her mother when they disembarked from the vehicle.

A police report was made, leading to Magusvu’s arrest. Magusvu was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, of which 3 months were suspended for 5 years.

The remaining 9 months were suspended on condition that he complete 280 hours of community service.

