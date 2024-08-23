Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For "Touching" 10-Year-Old Girl
A 26-year-old man from Rujeko in Chinhoyi was sentenced to 12 months in prison for touching a 10-year-old girl’s privates without her consent.
Panashe Tinotenda Magusvu (26) was arraigned before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court facing indecent assault charges.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on July 13, 2024, at around 6:00 PM, the 10-year-old complainant and her mother boarded a Honda Fit en route to their residential area in Chinhoyi.
The complainant sat in the boot of the car with Magusvu.
Along the way, Magusvu inserted his right hand inside the complainant’s skirt and touched her privates four times.
He also caressed her thighs twice without her consent. He offered the complainant a US$1 note but she refused.
The complainant informed her mother when they disembarked from the vehicle.
A police report was made, leading to Magusvu’s arrest. Magusvu was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, of which 3 months were suspended for 5 years.
The remaining 9 months were suspended on condition that he complete 280 hours of community service.
