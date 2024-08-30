Chitungwiza To Implement Water Rationing After Dams Run Dry

We are going to ration the water to ensure every location receives it, and we will try to distribute it to many areas when it comes.

We urge residents to use water sparingly.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Chitungwiza, a dormitory town of Harare, relies entirely on water supplied by the Harare City Council, which sources it from the two dams located nearby.

On Wednesday, 28 August, the City of Harare announced the decommissioning of the Prince Edward water treatment plant, which processes water from the Harava and Seke dams before distributing it to Chitungwiza and various parts of Harare, including Hatfield, Airport, Waterfalls, and Msasa.

The City council said that the Prince Edward plant will only be recommissioned once the dams refill, which is expected to occur during the upcoming rainy season.

It added that in the meantime, efforts are being made to enhance water supplies in affected areas through the Morton Jaffray Waterworks in Norton.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment