ZANU PF And CCC To Share ZiG70 Million

To qualify for this financial support, parties must secure at least 5% of the total votes cast in the election.

Sengezo Tshabangu, who is the leader of the opposition in Parliament and CCC’s self-declared interim secretary-general, will most likely receive the party’s share of funds as he is the only opposition politician whose authority to nominate or recall representatives is recognised by the State.

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi on Friday, 06 September, announced the disbursement of the funds through General Notice 1377 of 2024. Reads the notice:

IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:11], that the total amount of moneys payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning 1st January, 2024, and ending on the 31st of December, 2024, is seventy million ZIG dollars only. The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(3) of the Act as follows-

(a) forty-seven million eight hundred and eighty-three thousand five hundred ZiG dollars (ZiG 47 883 500,00) shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front) ZANU (PF) which received 68.4049 % of the votes cast; and (b) twenty-two million one hundred and sixteen thousand five hundred ZiG dollars (ZiG 22 116 500,00) shall be paid to the Citizen Coalition for Change-(CCC) which received 31,5950% of the total votes cast.

