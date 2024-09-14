Germany To Ease Migration Laws For 250,000 Kenyans, In Labour Deal

Here are some of the things agreed in the deal:

Kenyans will get long-term visas to study or get vocational training in Germany. Some bus drivers, for example are now receiving training in Germany

Some specific professions will also get relaxed migration requirements. For example, IT specialists from Kenya will be allowed to enter and work in Germany, even if they do not have formal qualifications.

On the expiry of the long-stay visa, Kenyans may receive a temporary residence permit for study purposes in Germany for up to two years

The temporary residence permit may be extended if the purpose of residence has not yet been achieved but is achievable within a “reasonable” period

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) supports the deal saying it will increase access to decent foreign jobs for Kenyan workers in Germany.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

Said ILO in a statement before the signing:

“This agreement is designed to address the labour market needs of both countries, providing a structured framework for the migration of skilled workers. It includes mechanisms to protect the rights and welfare of Kenyan migrant workers in Germany, ensuring safe, orderly, and productive migration.”

Kenya’s unemployment rate is about 10%, with the majority of the unemployed being the youth.

Tags

Leave a Comment