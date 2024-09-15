Security Guard Robs Bank Of $134,000
A security guard robbed a ZB Bank branch in Kadoma that he was guarding, getting away with US $134,000.
The robbery took place on Saturday 14 September in the afternoon as the bank’s employees counted cash in preparation of closing for the day.
The guard, Samson Mahohoma, who was guarding the bank entered the room where employees were counting the cash and order them to hand it over. He also took their mobile phones and keys, and locked everyone in before fleeing with the cash.
Said a brief by ZRP Sanyati :
On 14 September 2024 around 1330 hrs, complainant, who is the Branch Manager at ZB Bank Sanyati closed the bank and instructed all the workers to enter into a cash room in order to count money.
While they were inside, the accused person who is a security guard at the bank entered the room armed with his rifle and ordered everyone to lie down. Accused person then placed all the money in a sack and ordered all workers to surrender their cellphones and keys. He then left the room and locked the doors and disappeared with the loot.
The total value stolen is US$134 000 and R33 800 and nothing was recovered.
There has been a spat of high value robberies in Zimbabwe in recent years, most of them planned by security company insiders.
Recently, a Fawcett Security guard worked with a team to rob the company of $200,000 it was keeping safe on behalf of clients. The robberies were arrested just a week later.
In December 2022, a robber targeted and got away with $12,000 at a ZB Bank branch in Victoria Falls after pretending to apply for a loan as the bank was about to close
In January 2021, US$2.7 millions was stolen from a ZB bank crew which was transporting cash from Harare to Chinhoyi.