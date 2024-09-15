Security Guard Robs Bank Of $134,000

7 minutes ago Sun, 15 Sep 2024 08:47:56 GMT

A security guard robbed a ZB Bank branch in Kadoma that he was guarding, getting away with US $134,000.

The robbery took place on Saturday 14 September in the afternoon as the bank’s employees counted cash in preparation of closing for the day.

The guard, Samson Mahohoma, who was guarding the bank entered the room where employees were counting the cash and order them to hand it over. He also took their mobile phones and keys, and locked everyone in before fleeing with the cash.

