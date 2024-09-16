Donald Trump Survives Yet Another Apparent Assassination Attempt

The suspect has been identified by U.S. media as Ryan Routh, 58, from Hawaii. A witness observed him emerging from the bushes and fleeing in a black Nissan car after agents fired at him multiple times.

An AK-47-style firearm with a scope, along with two backpacks and a GoPro camera, was later recovered from the scene.

The witness also photographed the vehicle and its license plate, which led to the car being stopped later in Martin County, north of the golf club.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw of Palm Beach County told a news briefing that the suspect was in custody. He said:

We got a hold of Martin County Sheriff’s Office, alerted them, and they spotted the vehicle and pulled it over and detained the guy. After that, we took the witness that witnessed the incident, flew him up there and he identified as the person that he saw running out of the bushes, that jumped into the car.

It is unclear whether or not the gunman fired at either the former president or the agents. Rafael Barros from the Secret Service Miami Field Office said:

We are not sure right now if the individual was able to take a shot at our agents, but for sure our agents were able to engage with the suspect.

In an email to his supporters, Trump said he was “safe and well”.

The incident comes almost exactly two months after a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, striking his ear.

The Secret Service confirmed in a post on X that they were investigating a “protective incident” involving Trump that took place shortly before 14:00 EST (19:00 BST) on Sunday.

Later, Sheriff Bradshaw said, “the Secret Service agent that was on the course did a fantastic job”.

He added:

What they do is they have an agent that jumps one hole ahead of time to where the president was at and he was able to spot this rifle barrel sticking out of the fence and immediately engage that individual, at which time the individual took off.”

Meanwhile, the suspect Routh was charged and convicted of numerous offences in Guilford County, North Carolina, between 2002 and 2010, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to CBS News.

The offences included carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, hit and run in a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked licence and possession of stolen property.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris were briefed about the golf course incident.

Harris issued a statement saying:

I am deeply disturbed by the possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. As we gather the facts, I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence.

Harris is in a tight race against Trump in the presidential election, with the outcome of the November 5 vote likely hinging on results from several key swing states.

