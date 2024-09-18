Bogus Doctor Arrested At Mpilo Hospital After Prescription Of Lacto, Grapes And Cucumber

27 minutes ago Wed, 18 Sep 2024 14:23:00 GMT

A man impersonating a doctor was arrested at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo on Tuesday after he wrote an unusual prescription mentioning Lacto and various fruits like apples and grapes.

Prosper Mpofu, 29, was dressed in a white coat and stethoscope and had been consulted by a patient referred by a church friend.

Thabani Ndlovu, whose wife has a heart condition, took his wife to Mpofu, believing he was a qualified medical professional. Said Ndlovu (via ZimLive):

