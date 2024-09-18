Bogus Doctor Arrested At Mpilo Hospital After Prescription Of Lacto, Grapes And Cucumber
A man impersonating a doctor was arrested at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo on Tuesday after he wrote an unusual prescription mentioning Lacto and various fruits like apples and grapes.
Prosper Mpofu, 29, was dressed in a white coat and stethoscope and had been consulted by a patient referred by a church friend.
Thabani Ndlovu, whose wife has a heart condition, took his wife to Mpofu, believing he was a qualified medical professional. Said Ndlovu (via ZimLive):
…We came this morning looking for him, but he was not around, he told us to wait. We then decided to join the queue at the outpatient department so that when he arrived, we would be ready.
We managed to see the doctor who was in the rooms, and when we were done, he called us to tell us he was at the hospital. He took us to one of the rooms that is when we saw hospital authorities now surrounding us.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
Copies of the strange prescriptions issued by Mpofu began circulating on social media, revealing numerous errors such as incorrect dosages and misspelt drug names.
The spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bulawayo Province, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed Mpofu’s arrest.
Mpofu had previously appeared in court in 2022 on assault charges, during which he claimed to be a Year 5 medical student.
More: Pindula News