Power Outage Disrupts U.S. Ambassador’s Tour of Mpilo Hospital’s HIV Laboratory
Mpilo Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, has slammed the City of Bulawayo and the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) for failing to exempt the hospital from water and power cuts, respectively.
Dzvanga made the comments after a power outage interrupted a visit by United States Ambassador Pamela Tremont, who was touring the hospital’s HIV laboratory, which is supported by the U.S. government.
Senzeni Ncube, writing for CITE, reported that due to the power outage, Ambassador Tremont was unable to see the laboratory equipment in operation. Said Dzvanga:
As I was coming here, I had my secretary send a reminder to the parent ministry about our request for exemption from outages.
We have several key institutions here, including lines that serve the State House and even water supply, but they can’t separate us from the general grid.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
Dzvanga said that Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart indicated it is feasible to dedicate a water supply to Mpilo without interruptions, although ZESA said it would be difficult to guarantee uninterrupted power supply. He said:
At the ministerial and cabinet level, it has been long agreed that all health institutions must be exempt from power cuts, including cases of non-payment for water and electricity.
Dzvanga also revealed that Mpilo Hospital has a solar farm capable of powering the entire facility, but a vital cable for connection is still being sourced from Germany.
He added that once the power cable is installed, the hospital will no longer experience power outages.
More: Pindula News