Fake Mpilo Central Hospital Medical Doctor Remanded In Custody

6 minutes ago Sat, 21 Sep 2024 08:07:59 GMT

A bogus medical doctor who caused a stir at Mpilo Central Hospital by prescribing Lacto (sour milk) for a heart ailment appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate on Thursday, facing charges of violating the Health Professions Act and two counts of fraud, reported ZimLive.

The suspect, Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone (29), also known as Prosper Mpofu, resides in Bulawayo’s Upper Rangemore suburb.

He is additionally accused of defrauding a nurse aid student of US$1,600 by promising to secure her an attachment at Mpilo Central Hospital.

