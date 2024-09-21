Fake Mpilo Central Hospital Medical Doctor Remanded In Custody
A bogus medical doctor who caused a stir at Mpilo Central Hospital by prescribing Lacto (sour milk) for a heart ailment appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate on Thursday, facing charges of violating the Health Professions Act and two counts of fraud, reported ZimLive.
The suspect, Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone (29), also known as Prosper Mpofu, resides in Bulawayo’s Upper Rangemore suburb.
He is additionally accused of defrauding a nurse aid student of US$1,600 by promising to secure her an attachment at Mpilo Central Hospital.
Vanhuvaone appeared in court without legal representation.
Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa remanded him in custody to Monday for bail hearing.
Vanhuvaone may have been masquerading as a qualified medical doctor for some time, but his luck ran out when he issued a bizarre prescription that included references to Lacto and fruits such as apples and grapes for a patient.
This unusual prescription raised questions about his credentials as a legitimate physician.
This is not Vanhuvaone’s first encounter with the law; he previously appeared in court on assault charges in 2022, during which he claimed to be a fifth-year medical student.
