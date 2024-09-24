Binga Woman Arrested For Facilitating Rape Of Younger Sister

In October 2018, the accused left for Binga, leaving her sister alone with her husband. The sister never attended school during this time.

When the complainant inquired about her schooling, her brother-in-law claimed that he had been cheated on by his wife and that the accused had agreed to offer her sister as compensation for not bearing children.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

From October to November 2018, the husband allegedly had non-consensual sexual intercourse with the complainant multiple times.

Upon the accused’s return to Gwanda, the husband continued to assault the complainant in her presence.

The accused reportedly gave the complainant a red concoction to drink after these encounters. In August 2021, the complainant attempted to escape but was caught and returned, with threats issued against her life.

She ultimately managed to flee later that month and informed her parents about her situation, but no action was taken. The complainant filed a police report on June 17, 2024, in Bulawayo.

The accused appeared before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to October 4, 2024.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment