Female Zimbabwe MP Urges Men To Have More Sex To Reduce Risk Of Prostate Cancer
A female Member of Parliament in Zimbabwe has suggested that men should engage in sexual intercourse more frequently to lower their risk of developing prostate cancer.
She also said that as women age and their desire for intimacy diminishes, they should consider allowing their husbands to take younger wives, arguing that men remain potent long after women are past their prime.
She believes this approach could also contribute to reducing the incidence of prostate cancer in men. Watch the video below:
Medical studies suggest that frequent ejaculation may reduce the risk of prostate cancer. However, there isn’t a specific number of times a man should ejaculate each month to maintain optimal prostate health.
Here are some key findings from various studies:
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240
Calls: 0772464000
- A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that men who ejaculated at least 21 times a month had a lower risk of prostate cancer compared to those who ejaculated less often. This study followed over 31,000 men for several years.
- Australian researchers published a study in the British Journal of Urology (BJU) in 2003, which found that men who ejaculated more than five times per week in their 20s had a reduced risk of prostate cancer.
- A 2008 study in the British Journal of Urology International also found that men with higher ejaculation frequency had a lower risk of prostate cancer.
- A 2016 study in the journal European Urology showed that men with higher ejaculation frequency, especially in their 40s, had a lower risk of developing prostate cancer.
More: Pindula News