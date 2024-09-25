Female Zimbabwe MP Urges Men To Have More Sex To Reduce Risk Of Prostate Cancer

24 minutes ago Wed, 25 Sep 2024 13:02:29 GMT

A female Member of Parliament in Zimbabwe has suggested that men should engage in sexual intercourse more frequently to lower their risk of developing prostate cancer.

She also said that as women age and their desire for intimacy diminishes, they should consider allowing their husbands to take younger wives, arguing that men remain potent long after women are past their prime.

She believes this approach could also contribute to reducing the incidence of prostate cancer in men. Watch the video below:

