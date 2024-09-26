Mnangagwa Vows To Protect Citizens From "Greedy" Businesses

13 minutes ago Thu, 26 Sep 2024 05:27:35 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the government will create pathways for sustainable economic growth while protecting citizens from economic sabotage and greed-driven actions.

Addressing the 378th Ordinary Session of the ZANU PF Politburo at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, 25 September, Mnangagwa condemned what he considers to be attacks on the economy that harm ordinary people and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding Zimbabweans from economic disruptions.

Mnangagwa said the country is making significant progress despite challenges like sanctions, climate change, and global economic issues. He added:

