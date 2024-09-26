Mnangagwa Vows To Protect Citizens From "Greedy" Businesses
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the government will create pathways for sustainable economic growth while protecting citizens from economic sabotage and greed-driven actions.
Addressing the 378th Ordinary Session of the ZANU PF Politburo at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, 25 September, Mnangagwa condemned what he considers to be attacks on the economy that harm ordinary people and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding Zimbabweans from economic disruptions.
Mnangagwa said the country is making significant progress despite challenges like sanctions, climate change, and global economic issues. He added:
Acts of economic sabotage, and speculative and counter-productive tendencies by those who thrive on greed and profiteering have no place in our country.
Attacks on the economy to make the public suffer are unacceptable and my Government will protect the ordinary people.
itel A70 256GB
$99USD
Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240
Calls: 0772464000
The warning comes in light of soaring prices for essential grocery items, particularly in formal retail outlets, alongside the rapid decline of the local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).
Mnangagwa urged ZANU PF structures to take decisive action against threats to the party’s unity. He said:
Unruly elements abusing various media platforms to cause alarm and despondency, while also sowing disunity and advancing misguided, nefarious political agendas within the country and Party, stand warned.
I call upon this Politburo Session to once again introspect and give the requisite guidance so that our beloved Party, ZANU PF, and the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe, pick up pace towards building a stronger Party and the realisation of our shared national development agenda.
Mnangagwa expressed his gratitude to the ZANU PF Youth League leadership from Masvingo Province, along with support from other provinces, for organising the inaugural Munhumutapa Day, which coincided with his 82nd birthday.
Wednesday’s Politburo meeting was also attended by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, ZANU PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, and Party Secretary General Obert Mpofu.
More: Pindula News