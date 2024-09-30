Bogus Doctor, Taurai Vanhuvaone, Rearrested At Mpilo Central Hospital

He is facing two counts of fraud and one of misrepresentation.

On the first count, Vanhuvaone is being charged for allegedly contravening Section 121 of the Health Professions Act Chapter 27:19 (unregistered persons practising as registered or representing themselves to be medical practitioners).

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000

For the second count, Vanhuvaone is facing charges of fraud. It is alleged that on August 17 at Mpilo Central Hospital, he misrepresented himself to Faith Hove as a registered medical doctor capable of providing treatment.

Due to this misrepresentation, Hove agreed to receive treatment and was charged US$120 for services rendered. She grew suspicious when her condition failed to improve.

On the third count, the State alleges that between February 2023 and April 2024, Vanhuvaone defrauded another victim, Samantha Ziki, of US$1,600.

He convinced her that he was a medical practitioner with the influence to secure her a place at Mpilo Central Hospital School of Nursing.

Vanhuvaone operated undetected for two years, even securing an office at Mpilo Hospital and attending to patients there and at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Mpilo Central Hospital’s chief medical officer, Narcisius Dzvanga, said it was shocking how Vanhuvaone managed to get himself an office where he operated from.

Dzvanga said as an institution, they regretted the incident, noting that it put the lives of patients at risk and the reputation of the institution at stake.

Vanhuvaone is scheduled to return to court on October 7.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment