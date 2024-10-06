Civil Servants to get USD Salary Increase and Bonus

5 minutes ago Sun, 06 Oct 2024 04:31:31 GMT

Government has said civil servants will get a USD salary raise and a annual bonus this year. The information was revealed in the state-controlled weekly publication, The Sunday Mail, today.

According to the article, the salary increase will prioritise lower-income civil servants, and that the money has already been set aside by treasury.

The purpose of the raise is said to be to “to mitigate the impact of the recent devaluation of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) against the US dollar.”

