Civil Servants to get USD Salary Increase and Bonus
Government has said civil servants will get a USD salary raise and a annual bonus this year. The information was revealed in the state-controlled weekly publication, The Sunday Mail, today.
According to the article, the salary increase will prioritise lower-income civil servants, and that the money has already been set aside by treasury.
The purpose of the raise is said to be to “to mitigate the impact of the recent devaluation of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) against the US dollar.”
The government recently revised the rate of the Zig against the USD from 1:14 to 1:24.
The article quotes Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare July Moyo:
The Government has allocated a significant amount in US dollars to ensure that salary adjustments benefit all civil servants. However, under the President’s directive, we have prioritised the upliftment of lower-income employees to bridge the wage gap.
While we understand that top-level officials can manage with their current salaries, it is imperative that we provide adequate support to those at the bottom of the ladder…
On the bonus, we will make an announcement after consulting with Treasury, but the bonus will certainly come.