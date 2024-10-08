Zimbabwean Couple Assaulted And Their Vehicle Damaged By Mob In India

Viddhyut Goyal, the station house officer (SHO) at Beta-2 police station, stated that Michael was driving in the wrong lane at the time of the accident. He said:

On Sunday evening, when Michael and Amma were going in their car to run some errands, he accidentally hit the motorcycle of a deliveryman, identified as Aryan, 25, who was coming from the opposite side.

Following the collision, a heated argument broke out between Michael and Aryan, a resident of Beta 2, and later other deliverymen joined him. Added Goyal:

A mob, including the deliverymen, allegedly assaulted Michael and broke the windshield and window glasses of his car.

As tensions escalated, a bystander alerted the police by calling the emergency helpline number 112.

A team from a nearby police station was dispatched to help de-escalate the situation, and officers successfully rescued Michael and his wife.

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the couple did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

A case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), 324 (causes the destruction of any property), and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the delivery boy and three unidentified people at Beta 2 police station.

