Zimbabwean Couple Assaulted And Their Vehicle Damaged By Mob In India
A Zimbabwean couple was reportedly assaulted and their car vandalised by a mob following an accident on Sunday evening in Beta 2, Greater Noida, India.
According to the Hindustan Times, Michael and his wife Amma, known by their first names, work for a private company and live in a rented apartment in Sector Xu, Greater Noida.
After the incident, they filed a complaint at the Beta-2 police station, which led to the registration of an FIR.
Viddhyut Goyal, the station house officer (SHO) at Beta-2 police station, stated that Michael was driving in the wrong lane at the time of the accident. He said:
On Sunday evening, when Michael and Amma were going in their car to run some errands, he accidentally hit the motorcycle of a deliveryman, identified as Aryan, 25, who was coming from the opposite side.
Following the collision, a heated argument broke out between Michael and Aryan, a resident of Beta 2, and later other deliverymen joined him. Added Goyal:
A mob, including the deliverymen, allegedly assaulted Michael and broke the windshield and window glasses of his car.
As tensions escalated, a bystander alerted the police by calling the emergency helpline number 112.
A team from a nearby police station was dispatched to help de-escalate the situation, and officers successfully rescued Michael and his wife.
A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the couple did not sustain any injuries during the incident.
A case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), 324 (causes the destruction of any property), and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the delivery boy and three unidentified people at Beta 2 police station.
